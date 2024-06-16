ADVERTISEMENT

Padma Gopal Trust opens Manipal Jnana Sudha PU College

Published - June 16, 2024 09:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, speaking at the inauguration of Manipal Jnana Sudha PU College on Sunday, June 16.  | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Ajekar Padma Gopal Education Trust opened Manipal Jnana Sudha Pre-University College at Vidyanagara in Manipal on Sunday, June 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the new institution, Manipal Group chairman T. Sudhakar Pai complimented Trust chairman Sudhakar Shetty for his foresight in opening the college in Manipal. On the occasion, Mr. Pai also inaugurated the Shanthi Ramesh Pai Open Air Auditorium on the college premises.

As the Trust provided ₹32 lakh scholarship to 75 eligible students of the first PU of Manipal and Udupi Jnana Sudha PU Colleges, Udupi DDPI Maruthi complimented the gesture.

Speaking after inaugurating the computer laboratory, Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, said Udupi district made immense progress in the field of education. The Jnana Sudha institutions have already made a mark in the field by providing value based education, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trust chairman Sudhakar Shetty and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US