Padma Gopal Trust opens Manipal Jnana Sudha PU College

Published - June 16, 2024 09:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, speaking at the inauguration of Manipal Jnana Sudha PU College on Sunday, June 16. 

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, speaking at the inauguration of Manipal Jnana Sudha PU College on Sunday, June 16.  | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Ajekar Padma Gopal Education Trust opened Manipal Jnana Sudha Pre-University College at Vidyanagara in Manipal on Sunday, June 16.

Inaugurating the new institution, Manipal Group chairman T. Sudhakar Pai complimented Trust chairman Sudhakar Shetty for his foresight in opening the college in Manipal. On the occasion, Mr. Pai also inaugurated the Shanthi Ramesh Pai Open Air Auditorium on the college premises.

As the Trust provided ₹32 lakh scholarship to 75 eligible students of the first PU of Manipal and Udupi Jnana Sudha PU Colleges, Udupi DDPI Maruthi complimented the gesture.

Speaking after inaugurating the computer laboratory, Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, said Udupi district made immense progress in the field of education. The Jnana Sudha institutions have already made a mark in the field by providing value based education, he said.

Trust chairman Sudhakar Shetty and others were present.

