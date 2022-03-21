Padil-Kulashekara section, including new tunnel, commissioned

This completes patch doubling on Mangaluru Junction-Panambur section, eliminates bottleneck

The double line section between Padil and Kulashekara was certified fit and commissioned at 2.50 a.m. on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The twin-line section between Padil and Kulashekara, including the second tunnel (Tunnel No 4B), was certified fit and commissioned at 2.50 a.m. on Monday.

The centre from where train traffic in the section is managed. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Train No 12618 Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Express was the first train to pass through the newly commissioned double line section at 3.34 a.m. in the down direction, while Train No 12617 Ernakulam Junction-Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express was the first to pass through the newly commissioned up line and the new tunnel at 3.41 a.m.

The new Tunnel No 4B. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Southern Railway took four hours of work for three days from Thursday to Saturday last for the disconnection work and on the final day, 11 hours work for cut and connection work and signal interlocking.

On the completion of the work, the new Electronic Interlocking panel became functional at Padil Station at 2 a.m. on Monday. With the completion of the doubling work, the Padil-Jokkatte double line section went live and the temporary operational station maintained at Kulashekhara was eliminated.

This also facilitated normal train operations from and to Mangaluru and trains passing through Mangaluru Junction.

Bottleneck removed

Padil-Kulasekhara doubling work for a length of 2.26 km (including the new tunnel of 780 m on the up line) marked the fourth and final stage of a 19-km patch doubling work between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur.

The complete line doubling has eliminated the bottleneck for train operations due to a short single line section of 2.26 km on Padil-Kulashekara section resulting in effective utilisation of the Mangaluru Junction-Jokatte-Panambur section.

Coaching trains used to be frequently held up at Mangaluru Junction and Jokatte for want of passage, particularly when trains run out of path (running late). Freight trains had to be moved in between coaching trains whenever path was available, resulting in frequent detention of freight trains at Panambur and Jokatte stations.

New tunnel

Abnormal delay in the completion of the second tunnel at Kulashekara, a vital part of the doubling project, had held up the project. Tunnel 4B becomes the fourth tunnel of the Palakkad Division, with the existing Kulashekara tunnel and two on the up and down lines between Kasaragod and Kottikulam.

Tunnel 4B is 780 m in length, 6.18 m in breadth and 6.8 m in height. Conventional drill and blast method was used for tunnelling. The project cost came to about ₹70 crore.