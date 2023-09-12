Paddy variety conserver B.K. Deva Rao of Karnataka receives ‘Plant Genome Saviour Farmers Reward, 2020-21’ from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi

September 12, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

B.K. Deva Rao, 79, from Mittabagilu village, near Ujire, in Dakshina Kannada, who has been preserving different varieties of paddy by cultivating them every year for over four decades, received the ‘Plant Genome Saviour Farmers Reward, 2020-21’ from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on Tuesday.

Mr. Rao received the reward for his efforts in the conservation of plant genetic resources in different crops. He was among 16 farmers who received the same reward.

He received the reward at the first global symposium on farmers’ rights (GSFR) at the ICAR Convention Centre, National Agricultural Science Centre, Delhi.

The reward instituted by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPVFR), as per the provisions of the PPVFR Act, 2001, carried ₹1.5 lakh in cash, a citation, and a memento.

The reward was instituted to support and reward farmers and farming communities, particularly tribal and rural communities engaged in conservation and improvement of plant genetic resources.

The citation presented to Mr. Rao said that he is an ardent conservationist who maintains a diverse collection of agricultural crops.

His efforts include preserving 240 varieties of rice, consisting of 117 traditional varieties from Karnataka, 25 from Kerala, 15 from West Bengal, five from Tamil Nadu, 10 aromatic rice from Maharashtra, two from Andhra Pradesh, and one variety each from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Manipur, Jharkand, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from rice, he also conserves five to six varieties of arecanut, 50 of jackfruit, five of nutmeg, four of black pepper, 25 of Indian yams, and six cassava varieties and about 100 medicinal plants.

It said that Mr. Rao has contributed to agricultural development as he has shared 30 rice varieties with Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station, Brahmavar in Udupi district and Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural Sciences, Shivamogga.

Earlier, Mr. Rao told The Hindu that till 1979, he grew 40 varieties of paddy. It was from then that he started using chemical fertilizers till 1988 as the government introduced hybrid varieties.

As the focus shifted to hybrid varieties, traditional ones lagged. The stock came down to nine. During this time, he observed that the soil had turned hard due to the use of chemical fertilizers.

He switched to natural farming and, after 2000, started collecting varieties that he had lost — and the ones which were not in his possession —from other parts.