ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy growers in Udupi face dearth of MO–4 paddy variety seeds, says MLA Yashpal Suvarna

Published - June 09, 2024 03:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Khariff paddy is grown on 38,500 hectares in Udupi district.

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers transplating paddy in the surroundings of Nittur High School in Udupi. file photo | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna has appealed to Karnataka Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take steps for supplying seeds of MO – 4 paddy variety to Udupi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the sowing season commencing, paddy growers are facing the dearth of MO – 4 variety in the district, he said in a statement.

Khariff paddy is grown on 38,500 hectares in the district. The MO – 4 variety seeds should be supplied to farmers at subsidised rate, he said adding that the government has increased the rate of the variety by ₹9.25 a kg to fix it at ₹55.25 a kg. The hike in rate is a burden on farmers.

Hence, the seeds should be supplied at the subsidised rate, the MLA said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US