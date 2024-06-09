GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paddy growers in Udupi face dearth of MO–4 paddy variety seeds, says MLA Yashpal Suvarna

Khariff paddy is grown on 38,500 hectares in Udupi district.

Published - June 09, 2024 03:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers transplating paddy in the surroundings of Nittur High School in Udupi. file photo

Farmers transplating paddy in the surroundings of Nittur High School in Udupi. file photo | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna has appealed to Karnataka Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take steps for supplying seeds of MO – 4 paddy variety to Udupi district.

With the sowing season commencing, paddy growers are facing the dearth of MO – 4 variety in the district, he said in a statement.

Khariff paddy is grown on 38,500 hectares in the district. The MO – 4 variety seeds should be supplied to farmers at subsidised rate, he said adding that the government has increased the rate of the variety by ₹9.25 a kg to fix it at ₹55.25 a kg. The hike in rate is a burden on farmers.

Hence, the seeds should be supplied at the subsidised rate, the MLA said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / rains / Agriculture

