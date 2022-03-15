Padayatras called off in Dakshina Kannada

Special Correspondent March 15, 2022 00:47 IST

Special Correspondent March 15, 2022 00:47 IST

The padayatra from Hegamadi to Surathakal demanding closure of the toll gate near NITK Surathkal, which was scheduled to start on Tuesday morning, has been called off in light of prohibitory orders imposed by the Dakshina Kannada and the Udupi district administrations.

In a press release, Democratic Youth Federation of India State president Muneer Katipalla said the district administrations have ordered closure of schools and colleges and also has also barred holding of any rallies and processions on Tuesday.

Taking into consideration the safety and security of people taking part in the padayatra, it has been decided to postpone the event. Mr. Katipalla said the next date of the padayatra will be announced on Tuesday morning.

Similarly the Social Democratic Party of India has also called off the three-day long padayatra demanding justice for family of Dinesh Kanyadi, who was allegedly murdered few days ago by a Bajrang Dal activist.

The padayatra was to commence from Belthangady on Tuesday and reach Mangaluru on Thursday. “We are giving respect to the orders of the district administration and postponing the padayatra,” said Anwar Sadat Bajathoor, general secretary of SDPI Dakshina Kannada unit, in his statement.