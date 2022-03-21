Padayatra in protest against toll plaza in Surathkal today

A padayatra organised by Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi jointly with like-minded organisations demanding setting a date for the removal of the NITK-Surathkal Toll Plaza on NH 66 will commence at the Hejmady Toll Plaza at 9.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

It will culminate at the NITK-Surathakl Toll Plaza with a meeting at around 1.15 p.m.

Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla in a statement here said that elected representatives and government agencies have been making false promises about the closure of the temporary toll plaza at Surathkal for the last six years. Despite the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s reported recent statement about shifting the plaza inside the New Mangalore Port Authority premises, the Ministry has not issued any formal order yet.

Hence, the padayatra is being organised as decided earlier to register a strong protest of the road users against the “illegal” toll plaza, he said. The samithi had earlier planned the padayatra on March 15 that was to be postponed after prohibitory orders were clamped in view of the High Court judgment in the Hijab case.

Prominent personalities, including Vinay Kumar Sorake, Harkrishna Punarur, Moideen Bava, heads of temples and other religious institutions on Surahtkal-Hejmady stretch, have extended support to the padayatra.

Mr. Katipalla said that representatives of over 60 like-minded organisations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will participate in the padayatra.

The samithi has also demanded not to renew the toll collection contract at the existing toll plaza, which is likely to end by March 31.