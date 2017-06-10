Pact signed to set up centres of excellence

The State government on Friday signed an agreement with Siemens Industry Software for the establishment of centres of excellence at the sub-centres of the Government Tool Room and Training Centre.

Four centres of excellence have been planned at the sub-centres in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Dandeli, and Mysuru.

The total cost of the project is ₹2,041.80 crore out of which Siemens Industry Software, India, will contribute ₹1,822.48 crore and the State government share is ₹219.32 crore. Advanced training will be imparted in automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial machinery and renewable energy. About 25,000 to 30,000 youth will be trained in the State annually.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said manufacturing industries were facing acute shortage of skilled manpower and most of the technicians, diploma-holders, graduates engineers, who pass out from various institutions, need technical training before they join the industry.

In this direction, “Chief Minister’s Koushalya Karnataka Scheme” was being implemented and programmes have been planned to provide skill training to five lakh youth during 2017-18.

In the first two years, Siemens Industry Software, India, will run the centres. Later, the firm will assist Government Tool Room and Training Centre to implement the courses. Later, they will handover the centre to the Government Tool Room and Training Centre.