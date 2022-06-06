Pact signed to establish hydrogen ammonia plant in city

Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Industries and Commerce) E.V. Ramana Reddy (left) and ACME Group CEO Sandeep Kashyap (right) exchanging an agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 06, 2022 23:16 IST

ACME Cleantech Solutions plans to invest ₹52,000 crore for the unit

The State Government on Monday signed a pact with Gurugram-based ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. that plans to invest ₹52,000 crore in Mangaluru to set up a hydrogen ammonia unit with a captive solar energy plant.

Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Industries and Commerce Department) E.V. Ramana Reddy signed the pact on behalf of the Government, while ACCME Group CEO Sandeep Kashyap signed it on behalf of Cleantech Solutions, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and Dakshina Kannada in-charge V. Sunil Kumar, Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar were present.

Mr. Bommai, speaking on the occasion, said that the State was in the forefront of exploiting renewable energy. The Government was formulating the Green Hydrogen Policy and urged ACME Group to take the maximum benefit out of it.

The Chief Minister further said that the Government has always been supporting clean and new technology and future technology. It will extend all support for the proposed ACME project in Mangaluru, he said and urged the company to implement the project at the earliest.

Group Vice-President Shashi Shekhar said that ACME is in the forefront of establishing hydrogen-ammonia plants. The first hydrogen-ammonia-solar plant in the world was set up by ACME in Bikaner in Rajasthan, he noted.