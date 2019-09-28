Pachhanady victims to get relief

Admitting that there was delay in carrying out relief measures, Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu on Friday said that he will impress upon Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to release funds to Mandara Kudupu residents who were affected by the garbage-slip from a landfill site in Pachhanady.

“It is nearly 60 days since the garbage-slip happened. I will submit a report about the condition here to the Chief Minister. I will impress upon him the need for immediate release of funds for the relief work,” he said and added that arrangements are being made to set up a health centre in the area where regular health check-up will be carried out.

During his visit to the affected area, residents took Mr. Sriramulu around some of the 27 affected houses. “We want the government to release adequate compensation to all the 27 families affected by the garbage-slip,” said Rajesh Bhat, a resident of Mandara Mane, an old house in the area which is among the affected ones.

Mr. Bhat said that his house should be retained by the government as a heritage structure and also sought restoration of two places of worship that are buried under garbage now.

While seeking compensation for the loss of a large extent of coconut, arecanut and other agriculture produce, Pramod Sapre, another resident of the area, said that the government should permanently allot to them flats in Kulashekara where they are now staying. “We cannot come and stay here,” he said.

Some of the residents, who wanted to return back to Mandara, sought proper road and other basic facilities. The residents also sought action against officials whose negligence, they said, led to garbage-slip.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Ramakrishna Rao, Manglauru City Corporation Deputy Commissioner Gayatri Nayak accompanied Mr. Sriramulu during his visit.