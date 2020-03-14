Pachchanady residents want allgarbage processed on daily basis

MANGALURU

14 March 2020 06:53 IST

While expressing the urgent need to clear waste dumped at Mangaluru City Corporation’s landfill site at Pachchanady since long, a section of residents near Pachchanady have urged the corporation to take action for daily processing of garbage brought to the site.

“We want zero waste at the site. The corporation should clear the waste dumped over years through bio-mining. Waste generated every day should be totally processed on daily basis,” said M.G. Hegde, convenor of the newly formed Pachchanady Hagu Ghanatyajya Bhaadita Itare Pradeshagala Samrakshana Samiti, here on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Hegde said that a proposal to construct a retaining wall at the landfill site at a cost of ₹ 4 crore will not serve any purpose.

Advertising

Advertising

“With heavy rain, this retaining wall cannot prevent another garbage slip. The leachete from the accumulated waste at the landfill site has polluted open wells and other water bodies,” he said.

Laurence D’Souza, a member of the samiti, said that enough representations have been given to the corporation and elected representatives to clear waste from the landfill site. “There are technologies available for bio-mining and other modes for processing the accumulated waste. The corporation should make transparent the process of selection of agencies for disposal of waste at the landfill site,” he said.

Sister Veronica, another member of Samiti, said apart from Mandara, which was severely affected following the garbage slip in August last year, residents of Thiruvail, Devarapadavu and Shaktinagar were facing hardship because of the landfill site.

“When the corporation is increasing solid waste management cess, we want it to effectively process the waste,” she said.