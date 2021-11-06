Ideal Ice Cream founder Prabhakar Kamath no more

Mangaluru:

06 November 2021 10:13 IST

Prabhakar Kamath, founder of the Ideal Ice Creams and the famous Pabbas’ Ice Cream Parlour in Mangaluru, passed away here on November 6 morning.

Kamath had suffered severe head injuries when he was hit by a scooter in Bejai on October 28. He succumbed to injuries at a private hospital.

He founded Ideal in 1975 that went on to become one of the popular ice cream brands across the country. Ideal has five parlours in Mangaluru, and its products are available in retail outlets in three States.

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and others have offered condolences to the family.