P. S. Yadapadithaya nominated chairman of search committee

The State government has nominated Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya as the chairman of the search committee to recommend a panel of three eminent educationists for appointing one of them as the Vice-Chancellor of Bengaluru City University. A government notification issued on October 28 said that Mr. Yadapadithaya is the State government’s nominee.

The three members of the committee are Vidyashankar S., Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, who is the Governor’s nominee; M. Jagadish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, the University Grants Commission’s nominee; and N.R. Shetty, former Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University, and now Chancellor of Karnataka Central University, Kalaburgi, who is nominee of the Syndicate.

The Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, or his nominee should be the convener of the search committee.

