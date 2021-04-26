Oxygen plant to be set up on Wenlock Hospital premises

An oxygen production plant will be set up on the premises of the Government Wenlock Hospital here within the next 50 days, according to Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath.

A statement from the MLA said here on Monday that the plant will produce oxygen in huge quantities.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and the MLA held a meeting with oxygen suppliers, Indian Medical Association authorities and other officials to discuss issues related to oxygen supply and the status of supply in private and government hospitals.

The meeting was to ensure that no hospitals faced scarcity of medical oxygen.

The MLA said that in addition to the oxygen plant planned on the Wenlock Hospital premises, it has been decided to set up plants on the premises of ESI hospital in the city and on the premises of government taluk hospital in Bantwal. They will be set up with grants from MCF Ltd. The company will fund the plants from its CSR Fund, the MLA said.

Mr. Kamath said that in addition there are plans to set up three more oxygen plants in the other taluks in the district. MRPL will be roped in to fund one of the plants, he added.