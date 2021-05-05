Owners urged to return industrial cylinders

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha

05 May 2021 01:25 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi G. Jagadeesha on Tuesday appealed to industry owners to return to their suppliers industrial oxygen cylinders with them for generating medical oxygen.

The Deputy Commissioner has in a release said that the Union government has permitted conversion of industrial cylinders to generate medical oxygen.

He said that the priority is to save lives of COVID-19 patients. There is enough demand for medical oxygen which is in short supply. Thus, industries in Udupi should cooperate with the government for uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen, he said.

In response to the Deputy Commissioner’s appeal, Secretary, District Small Industries Association, Udupi, Vallabh Bhat posted: “I request all members to return back their oxygen cylinders whether it is full or empty back to their agents immediately so that they can be used to refill and supply to the needy people in hospitals across Udupi district.”