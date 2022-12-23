Owners of homestays must mandatorily report visit of foreigners to police

December 23, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Owners of homestays, service apartments, resorts, commercially operating guesthouses, paying guest accommodation, hostels and residential units of educational institutions, should mandatorily report to police about visits of foreigners. Their premises should not be given to minors unless they are accompanied by their family members, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has said.

These directions are part of the new guidelines released on Friday by Mr. Kumar on the eve of New Year by stating that this is to prevent illegal and immoral activities in these establishments and secure the stay of occupants at these places. These guidelines have been laid down under Section 65 of the Karnataka Police Act.

While asking owners to take requisite permissions from the department concerned to run these establishments, they have been told to submit every year to the office of Police Commissioner their names, contact details, identity documents and register book. They should regularly update their contact details at the jurisdiction police station.

If occupants are foreign nationals, Mr. Kumar said, the passport and visa details should be submitted to the jurisdictional police station within 24 hours of occupancy. Details should be submitted even after foreigners vacate the place.

Each of these establishments should install quality CCTVs and one of the CCTV should be at the entrance to the premises and face the road. Storage capacity of the CCTVs should for a minimum of 30 days and the footage should be shared with police.

Owners, he said, should ensure that their premises is not used for criminal, illegal and immoral activities. Sound equipment should not be used on these premises without necessary permission.

Asking owners not to permit entry of unknown persons into the premises, he said, women personnel and security personnel should be appointed for safety of women and other occupants. Liquor should not be supplied without necessary permission. No programmes should be held without permission of authorities.

In paying guest accommodation, if the guests are from outside the city, owners should take letter from the police station concerned clearing the stay of these guests.

Institutions should take responsibility of the security of students in their hostels and give necessary undertaking to the jurisdictional police station, Mr. Kumar stated.