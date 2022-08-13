Owners can charge their electric vehicles for free at Mangaluru airport till August 24

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 13, 2022 00:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to popularise electric vehicles, Mangaluru International Airport is allowing EV owners to charge their vehicles for free at the airport from Wednesday. This offer will continue till August 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Touted the ‘FREEdom Charge’, the offer is to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a release from the airport said.

The airport will add a third EV, also an SUV, to its fleet of vehicles by the end of the second quarter. It procured the two EVs in July. The airport will add a fourth EV to its fleet by end of this fiscal.

This initiative is driven by the larger eco-sustainable goal of becoming a carbon neutral facility by 2024 and going ‘net zero’ five years down the line from achieving such neutrality. The airport that recently commissioned an EV charging station in the parking lot on the landside, will set up a similar facility on the airside. This second EV charging station will be made operational by end of this fiscal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The second charging station on the airside will thus be pivotal in fostering this green endeavour,” the release quoted a spokesperson of the airport having said. The airport is using two regular SUVs on the airside. One of these SUVs will be replaced with an electric SUV, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mangalore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app