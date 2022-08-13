Owners can charge their electric vehicles for free at Mangaluru airport till August 24

In an effort to popularise electric vehicles, Mangaluru International Airport is allowing EV owners to charge their vehicles for free at the airport from Wednesday. This offer will continue till August 24.

Touted the ‘FREEdom Charge’, the offer is to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a release from the airport said.

The airport will add a third EV, also an SUV, to its fleet of vehicles by the end of the second quarter. It procured the two EVs in July. The airport will add a fourth EV to its fleet by end of this fiscal.

This initiative is driven by the larger eco-sustainable goal of becoming a carbon neutral facility by 2024 and going ‘net zero’ five years down the line from achieving such neutrality. The airport that recently commissioned an EV charging station in the parking lot on the landside, will set up a similar facility on the airside. This second EV charging station will be made operational by end of this fiscal.

“The second charging station on the airside will thus be pivotal in fostering this green endeavour,” the release quoted a spokesperson of the airport having said. The airport is using two regular SUVs on the airside. One of these SUVs will be replaced with an electric SUV, the release said.