‘Overuse of antibiotics leads to emergence of multi-drug resistant bacteria’

November 21, 2022 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Most of the bacteria will not be susceptible anymore because of the overuse of antibiotics leading to the emergence of multi-drug resistant bacteria, Medical Superintendent of Dr. TMA Pai Hospital, Udupi, Shashikiran Umakanth has said.

He was speaking to reporters in Udupi on Saturday, in the backdrop of a week-long observance of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week [from November 18] by the Indian Medical Association, Udupi-Karavali.

Dr. Umakanth said that mindful use of antibiotics is the need of the hour at the time when new antibiotics are not produced in the body. Through the awareness week, the community will be made aware of the major issue. Events, including bicycle rallies and education programmes for clinical pharmacists about the right dispensing practice of antibiotics, will be organised.

He said that anyone of any age can fall victim to infections by antimicrobial resistant bugs. The more antibiotics are administered without proper supervision and advice, the more difficult it gets for doctors to treat infection because of antimicrobial resistance. Antimicrobial resistance is increasing by 5% to 10%, even as deaths due to resistance were put at 1.27 million world wide in 2019.

The World Antimicrobial Awareness Week campaign by the World Health Organisation aims to raise Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) awareness among the general public, other stakeholders and policymakers.

Dr. Umakanth said that all sectors should support the responsible use of antibiotics and to develop AMR prevention strategies. Hence, Manipal Academy of Higher Education has joined hands with these efforts with a series of activities to spread awareness among the community and stakeholders.

