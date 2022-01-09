Over three lakh people to be given precautionary dose

MANGALURU

09 January 2022

A total of 3.37 lakh health care workers, frontline workers and those over 60 with co-morbidities will be administered precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Dakshina Kannada starting Monday.

According to Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar, there are 2.69 lakh people aged 60 and above, 52,523 health care workers and 15,924 frontline workers eligible for receiving the precautionary dose of the vaccine.

Dr. Kumar said that the precautionary dose will be given to those who have taken the second dose of the vaccine nine months ago. The precautionary dose will be the same vaccine which the beneficiaries have taken earlier, as in the first two doses. The beneficiaries will be receiving an SMS from the Health and Family Welfare Department. The beneficiaries can directly go to the vaccination centre or book an appointment online.

A formal function to launch the administration of the precautionary dose will be organised at the Government Wenlock Hospital.

The district administration has so far administered vaccine to 30.58 lakh people of which 16,97,435 have received their first dose and 13,61,274 their second. While 16.90 lakh are in the 18-44 age category, 8.04 lakh are in the 45-60 age category. And, 5.02 lakh among these people are aged above 60. As many as 60,929 students aged between 15 and 17 have received their first dose so far since January 3.

In Udupi

As many as 23,125 health workers and 7,311 frontline workers are among those who will receive the precautionary dose in Udupi district.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that the district administration has planned to give the precautionary dose to all eligible beneficiaries in the next seven days. Stressing on the importance of guarding health workers and frontline workers, Mr. Rao asked all beneficiaries to visit the nearest vaccination centre and get their precautionary dose. Special vaccination camps will be organised to reach out to all beneficiaries.

A total of 18,57,919 people have received the vaccine in Udupi district so far of which 10,06,195 have received their first dose and 8,51,724 their second. While 9.53 lakh are in the 18-44 age category, 4.99 lakh are in the 45-60 age category. As many as 3.73 lakh people are aged 60 and above and 31,931 in the 15-17 age category.

A formal function to launch the drive to administer precautionary dose will be held at the District AYSUSH hospital at Ajjarkadu on Monday.