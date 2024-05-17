Over a thousand students receive graduation certificates at MAHE Mangaluru’s 31st convocation

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Mangaluru, hosted its 31st edition of Convocation on Friday, May 17, in Mangaluru while the event discussed MAHE’s plans to align its academic approaches with the National Education Policy 2020.

In his keynote address, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor M.K. Ramesh urged students to remember their responsibilities towards loved ones, teachers, and society as they embark on the professional journey. He asked them to uphold the values of trust, character, competence, and passion in the work. They should never stop learning, he said.

In all, 1,061 students received their degrees, including 784 undergraduate, 160 postgraduate and 117 doctor of philosophy degrees at the event.

MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal said, “Remember that education is about developing the curiosity to question, the daring to innovate, and the compassion to serve, not just about memorising facts. As you set out on your new journey, equipped with the information and wisdom you have gained within these walls, allow your accomplishments from today to serve as the cornerstone for a meaningful and impactful tomorrow.”

The university’s legacy is based on the innovative work of forward-thinking academics, instructors, thinkers, and those who dare to call for change, said MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh. MAHE always measures itself against international standards and creates time-bound action plans to accomplish its aims and objectives. “For the benefit of all of our stakeholders, we are considering redefining our areas of specialisation to better link people and ideas across a Global network,” he said.

Pro Vice-Chancellors Narayana Sabhahit, Sharath K. Rao, Madhu Veeraraghavan, Dilip G. Naik and N.N. Sharma, Registrar P. Giridhar Kini and Registrar (Evaluation) Vinod V. Thomas were present.