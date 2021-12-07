Over a 1,000 Mangaluru student volunteers clean beach

(Above) Beach cleaning under way at Hejmadikodi in Udupi district, and, below, the team from Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, Indian Institute of Research and NCC Cadets Foundation.

Mangaluru

07 December 2021 00:17 IST

The drive yielded over 22 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste which was handed over to a recycling unit in Baikampady

More than a 1,000 student volunteers from institutions run by Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, participated in a beach cleaning programme jointly organised with Surfing Swamy Foundation, Mulki, at Hejmadikodi in Udupi district on Sunday.

Being organised for the sixth week in a row at Hejmadikodi, the weekly beach cleaning drives have yielded over 22 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste. The collected waste was handed over to a recycling unit in the Baikampady industrial area, said a release.

About a 4-km-long beach area at Hejmadikodi where the Nandini and the Shambhavi join the Arabian Sea was cleaned of plastic, glass, rubber, foam and other waste that not only pollute the aqua system but also affect marine life, during the drive. Student volunteers from Alva’s Engineering College, Indian Institute of Research, NCC Cadets Foundation institutions and others participated in the drive.

Advertising

Advertising

Foundation Managing Trustee Vivek Alva said that the foundation has been designing several programmes for the protection of water sources.

KARNATAKA , MANGALURU : 06/12/2021 : More than 1,000 students from Alvas Education Foundation, Moodbidri, participated in the 6th consecutive beach cleaning programme organised jointly with Surfing Swamy Foundation at Hejmady Kodi in Udupi district on Sunday. PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

People should stop behaving irresponsibly, he said and added that it was difficult to remove trash that has got accumulated on beaches and estuaries.

After Hejmadikodi, Alva’s plans to focus on Bengre Beach front in Mangaluru, he said. Mr. Alva added that students will also focus on creating awareness among people not to throw trash into the aqua system.

Member of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission Swatchata Abhiyana Ranjan Bellarpadi said that student volunteers positive action motivates one and all. Their action should educate people not to pollute the environment, he said.

Surfing Swamy Director Gaurav Hegde said that the foundation also undertakes beach cleaning programmes besides promoting surfing. It has been promoting water sports among youngsters along the State’s coast and also training them in life saving skills. Hejmadikodi is an eco-sensitive zone sheltering a number of marine life and birds. Students participation in beach cleaning should inspire all, he said.