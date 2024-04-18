Over 97% of home voting recorded in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies

April 18, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the conclusion of home voting for the April 26 elections in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies, the two constituencies recorded 97.47% and 97.03% voting respectively.

The home voting was for those aged 85 years and above for persons with 40% and above disabilities (PWD).

Dakshina Kannada went to the polls for three days from April 15 and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency for five days from April 13.

According to M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Returning Officer, Dakshina Kannada, of 8,010 voters who were eligible for home voting in the constituency, 7,807 persons voted. Of the remaining 203 voters, 136 voters were not available during the second visit and a voter refused to vote. The remaining 66 voters have expired.

Of the 6,053 senior citizen voters, 5,878 persons voted and of 1,957 PWD voters, 1,929 persons voted.

97.03% voting in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency

Of the total 6,100 eligible voters in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, 5,919 voters voted during the five-day drive.

According to G.S. Mamatha Devi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, those who voted included 4,512 persons aged 85 and above and 1,407 PWD voters. The home voting in the constituency ended on April 17.

Of the eligible voters included 4,664 senior citizens and 1,436 PWD voters, she said.

She said that of 1,057 senior citizens and 216 PWD voters in the Udupi Assembly constituency, 1,031 and 211 voters voted respectively.

Details of total voters and those voted (in brackets) in other Assembly constituencies are as follows: