Over 90% children receive polio drops in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

MANGALURU

01 February 2021 00:37 IST

While 1.42 lakh (94%) of the 1.51 lakh children received polio drops in Dakshina Kannada, 73,636 (99.44 %) of the 74,049 children aged between 0 and five received the vaccine in Udupi on Sunday.

The mop-up round to administer polio drops for the left-out children under the drive will be held for two and three days in rural and urban areas, respectively, from Monday.

Among the taluks in Dakshina Kannada, Belthangady taluk saw good response at the designated booths with 20,145 (102 %) children turning up to receive polio drops, which was more than the estimate of 19,659 children. Similarly, 21,609 children (101 %) received polio drops in Puttur taluk, which was more than the estimate of 21,456 children.

In Bantwal taluk, 29,312 children (97 %) received the drops, followed by 9,919 children (91 %) in Sullia taluk. A total of 61,092 (88 %) children received the drops in Mangaluru taluk of which 26,216 children were from rural areas and 34,876 children were from urban areas of the taluk. “Generally, we see good response in rural areas. We continue to have problem in urban areas where people are reluctant to come to the booths,” said District Reproductive and Child Health Officer B.V. Rajesh. In the mop-up round, the children who were left out will receive the drops, he added.

In Udupi district, a total of 33,414 children (100.29 %) received the drops in Udupi taluk, followed by 27,019 (98.56 %) in Kundapur taluk and 13,203 (99.12 %) in Karkala taluk.

The drive in Dakshina Kannada district was symbolically launched by Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty by administering polio drops to the daughter of Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shetty lauded the work of health workers involved in the administration of polio drops that has helped in eradicating polio. The polio drive is being continued as cases of polio is seen in neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan. Dr. Shetty said that the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive will also be a success.