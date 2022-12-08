Over 62,000 claims, objections to draft voters’ list in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka

December 08, 2022 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Election Commission received 62,829 claims and objections to the draft voters’ list of Dakshina Kannada district till December 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The draft had been published on November 9. Voters had been given time to file claims and objections from November 9 to December 8. The 62,829 claims and objections were received till December 7.

Addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru on December 8, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. R. Ravi Kumar said that the claims and objections will be scrutinised and disposed off between December 9 and December 26. The Election Commission has instructed the District Election Officers to complete the scrutiny by December 24, and later hold a consultation with the representatives of political parties before disposing them off by December 26.

The Deputy Commissioner said that of the claims and objections received, 28,812 were in form No 6 (addition), 13,890 were in form number 7 (deletion) and 20,127 were in form No 8 (modification).

Number of voters has come down

V. Ponnuraj, district in-charge secretary and the observer for the revision of voters’ list, met officials of the district-level Election Commission in Mangaluru on December 7 to review the progress in the revision. He met representatives of political parties in Mangaluru on December 8.

Mr. Kumar said that, as per the draft voters list 2023, the district had 17,08,955 voters. When compared to the final voters’ list of 2022, the total number of voters in the district decreased from 17,53,328 voters, mainly due to deletion of voters who have died. The draft had 100% coverage of voters’ photo.

When the draft was prepared after the revision, 73,783 names had been deleted and 29,410 new voters had been added.

Booths and polling agents

The Deputy Commissioner said that the number of polling booths in the district has come down by one booth from 1,861 booths in 2022 to 1,860 booths for 2023. It is because the polling station number 6, under Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency, which had only 29 voters, has been merged with polling booth number 5 in the same building. After the merger, polling station number 5 has 456 voters.

The BJP has so far appointed 1,761 polling booth agents while the Congress has appointed agents for 1,000 booths. All the political parties have been instructed to appoint their agents for all 1,860 polling booths.

ADVERTISEMENT