Over 6,000 students take part in ‘drug-free future’ walkathon in Mangaluru

November 01, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Students of various schools and colleges taking in the police walkathon against drug abuse from Town Hall to Mangala stadium in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Students of various schools and colleges taking in the police walkathon against drug abuse from Town Hall to Mangala stadium in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Over 6,000 students took part in the ”let us walk together for drugs-free future” walkathon organised by the Mangaluru City police as part of its drug-free Mangaluru campaign, here on Wednesday.

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao flagged off the event at 5 p.m. More than 30 teams of students started the walk from the Town Hall to Mangala Stadium via Hampankatta, K.S. Rao Road, Manjeshwar Govinda Pai Circle, PVS, Lalbagh and Narayana Guru Circle.

As students walked along the route, they raised slogans namely “Say no to drugs”, “Drugs are a death trap”, “Drugs ruins life”. Walk culminated at Mangala Stadium at 6 p.m. where students were provided lassi and a packet of biscuits.

Students of various schools and colleges taking in the police walkathon against drug abuse from Town Hall to Mangala stadium in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Students of various schools and colleges taking in the police walkathon against drug abuse from Town Hall to Mangala stadium in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The city police had blocked movement of vehicles on the route. Volunteers provided water at different points along the route. Medical support staff were posted at different points. Plastic bags were placed at appropriate points for disposal of empty water bottles.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal told The Hindu that the walkathon was held to strengthen the ongoing drive of city police against drug peddlers and consumers. It was also to send out a message to the youth not to fall prey to narcotic drugs.

Mr. Agrawal, Deputy Commissioners of Police Sidharth Goyal and B.P. Dinesh Kumar, and other senior police officers joined the students in the walkathon. Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh, and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand also took part in the event

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, along with officials of the district administration taking part in the police walkathon against drug abuse from Town hall to Mangala stadium in Mangaluru on Wednesday,

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, along with officials of the district administration taking part in the police walkathon against drug abuse from Town hall to Mangala stadium in Mangaluru on Wednesday, | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

