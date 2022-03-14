Over 6,000 cases resolved in Lok Adalats in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

These included cases against 32 KSRTC staff, some of whom had participated in protests

As many as 3,150 cases were resolved, including reinstatement of 32 KSRTC staff, during the National Lok Adalat held at the district court and taluk courts in Dakshina Kannada district on March 12.

Member Secretary of Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority Prithviraj Vernekar said cases against 32 KSRTC staff included those booked against staff members who had participated in protests. Orders for reinstating 32 staff members were passed.

Of the total of 11,648 cases taken up for resolution in Dakshina Kannada, 3,150 cases were resolved and compensation totaling to ₹15.21 crore was ordered to be paid. It included resolution of 136 pre-litigation cases (which are not before any court) in which compensation amounting to ₹1.15 crore was ordered.

A total of 44 benches comprising judges and advocates were set up for of resolution cases, Mr. Vernekar said.

Udupi

A total of 3,382 cases were resolved in the National Lok Adalat held in the courts in Udupi, Kundapura and Karkala. Compensation totaling to ₹9.88 crore was paid, said J.N. Subramanya, the Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of Udupi District Legal Services Authority.

Of the resolved cases, include 191 pre-litigation cases, 169 related to dishonour of cheques, 113 motor vehicle accident claim cases, 157 civil cases, and 19 compoundable criminal cases.