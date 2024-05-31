Over 600 staff will be involved in counting of Lok Sabha election votes on June 4, says Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner

The Deputy Commissioner and the Election Officer for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency M. P. Mullai Muhilan said here on Friday that over 600 staff will be involved in the counting of votes cast in the April 26 elections, at the counting centre at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka, Surathkal, on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons, he said that the strong rooms, where the electronic voting machines have been kept, will be opened between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the presence of the candidates and their party agents. The postal ballots will be counted first at 8 a.m. The counting of votes cast in EVMs will begin at 8.30 a.m.

The EVMs have been kept in eight halls in the order of eight Assembly segments and the postal ballots have been kept in a separate room. The counting will take place in those respective halls. Akanksha Ranjan will be the counting observer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, counting of votes cast in EVMs will be done on 112 tables. The minimum 15 rounds of counting will be in Mangaluru Assembly segment and the maximum 19 rounds of counting will be at Mangaluru City North Assembly segment.

Moodbidri and Puttur Assembly segments each will have 16 rounds of counting while Belthangady, Mangaluru City South and Bantwal Assembly segments will have 18 rounds of counting. There will be 17 rounds of counting of votes cast in Sullia Assembly segment.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the postal votes will be counted on 20 tables. In all, 8,537 postal votes, including home voting, have been cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that 14,09,653 votes have been cast on the EVMs. In addition, forms for 514 service voters have been issued. Of them 231 forms have been received so far.

Mr. Muhilan said that victory celebrations and taking out victory processions have been banned till midnight of June 4.

People can call the toll free number 1950 to file complaints relating to counting and to get information relating to counting.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that there will be three-layer security and frisking at the counting centre. There will be 850 police personnel on duty in addition to police officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.