Over 600 criminal cases to be taken up in Lok Adalats

Over 600 pending civil and criminal cases and nearly 6,000 pre-litigation cases will be taken up for resolution in the first of the five national Lok Adalats to be held in courts across Dakshina Kannada on February 8.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Principal District and Sessions Judge Kadloor Sathyanarayanacharya, who is the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, said 618 cases, pending in the courts, have been referred for resolution.

“Notices have been issued to more people. We will take up those cases if they come forward. Litigants can also approach us on February 8 for resolution of their cases pending in different courts,” he said.

By holding Lok Adalats, the judges and advocates in district are trying to ensure early resolution of disputes. As many as 51,000 cases were pending in the 42 courts of the district, he added.

Mr. Sathyanarayanacharya said he and 42 other judicial officers will sit along with advocates to resolve disputes. Among 618 cases that have been taken for resolution include 300 criminal cases related to compoundable offences of which some relate to alleged illegal transportation of sand.

They will also have cases related to dishonour of cheques, motor vehicle accident claims, labour disputes, matrimonial disputes, land acquisitions, and civil disputes pertaining to rent, easement right, injunction and specific performance.

They will also take up 6,000 pre-litigation cases that relate to dishonour of cheques, electricity and water bills and maintenance. “Notices have been sent in these cases too,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada, he said, has a good record in resolution of disputes in the Lok Adalats. Last year, a total of 4,820 cases were resolved. Of this, 700 cases pertained to motor vehicle accident claims in which compensation of ₹15.31 crore was awarded. As much as ₹6.15 crore was recovered by banks and urban local bodies following resolution of 1,011 pre-litigation cases.

They also resolved 476 civil cases and 2,628 criminal cases related to compoundable offences, he said.