Over 5,000 runners register for Mangalore Marathon on November 10

Over 5,000 runners, including 20 from Ethiopia, Kenya, Japan, Switzerland, and Spain, have registered for the third edition of Mangalore Marathon to be held on Sunday.

Race director Abhilash Dominic told reporters here on Thursday that the event will be held between Mangala stadium and Tannirbhavi. It will start at 4.15 a.m. and end around 10.30 a.m.

Mr. Dominic said the races will be held in six categories: 42K full marathon, 20 Miler (32K), 21K half marathon, 10K, 5K, and 2K gammat run. There will be separate 10K and 5K student runs for students aged between 8 and 17. Of the 5,000 registered participants, 1,400 were from outside Mangaluru. Nearly 1,000 students have registered for the students’ run. The city police have ensured zero traffic along the route of the marathon between 4 a.m. and 10.30 a.m., he said.

Mr. Dominic said a free ferry ride from Tannirbhavi jetty to Sulthan Battery has been arranged for participants of the 10K run. The highest prize money of ₹12 lakh will be given to winners of the full marathon, he said.

Director (Participant Experience) of the event Ramesh Babu said organisers have taken all care to ensure participants have a safe run. As many as 12 pacers have been provided and participants have been told to join the pacer earmarked for the time the participant is comfortable in finishing the run.

Adequate water stations, toilets and treatment facilities have been made along the route. Those who are found trailing in the run, facility is made to pick them up to the race end point. Students will be allowed to run in batches of 100. Adequate care is being taken for safety of all participants, including students.

Distribution of bibs and race kits started at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the third floor of Fiza Nexus Mall in Pandeshwar. It will be done between 10.30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the same venue. Bibs will not be distributed on the race day. Real time updation of race timings have been enabled. Artificial intelligence is being used to provide participants with photographs of their run, Mr. Babu said.

