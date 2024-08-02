Over 5,000 BJP workers from Dakshina Kannada to take part in Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra

Over 5,000 workers of the BJP will participate in the five-day padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru on August 3, according to Satish Kumpala, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the party. The padayatra which will start from Kengri will end in Mysuru on August 7.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, he said that the padayatra will be taken out to “create public awareness” on the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), besides the alleged diversion of funds earmarked for the welfare of SC/STs communities and the scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

Mr. Kumpala said that the BJP and the JD(S) will take their fight against the “corrupt practices” of the Congress government to the logical end. The two parties will continue their fight till Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigns and the guilty in the “scams” are punished.