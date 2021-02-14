Over 500 temple bells stolen in Udupi district

Over 500 bells including the one weighing 106 kg were stolen from Nukyadi Sri Udbhava Siddi Vinayaka Temple in Kundapur Taluk of Udupi district.

Around 60 aarati plates were also stolen.

According to police, the total value of stolen materials is about ₹2 lakhs.

The temple, situated in Amparu village, attracts devotees who offer bells once their prayers are fulfilled. There are hundreds of bells of various sizes in the temple premises.

Police said the bells and aarati plates were stolen between 2 a.m. on February 12 and 6.30 a.m. on February 13.

A case has been registered in Shankarnarayana Police station under the IPC section 380.