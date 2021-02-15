Mangaluru

Over 500 bells, 60 ‘aarati’ plates stolen from temple

Thieves have stolen between 500 and 600 bells, including one weighing 106 kg, from Nukyadi Sri Udbhava Siddi Vinayaka Temple in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district. They have also made away with about 60 ‘aarati’ plates.

According to the police, the total value of stolen goods is about ₹2 lakh.

The temple in Amparu village, attracts devotees who pray and offer bells once their prayers are fulfilled. Thus, there are hundreds of bells of various sizes on the temple premises.

The police said the bells and ‘aarati’ plates were stolen between 2 a.m. on February 12 and 6.30 a.m. on February 13. A case has been registered in Shankarnarayana police station under IPC Section 380 (theft).

