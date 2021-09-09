Over 50% of those vaccinated in twin districts are women

All eligible people given first dose in six Dakshina Kannada villages

More number of women have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than men in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 18.38 lakh people have been vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada till 4.30 p.m. on Thursday. Of these, 50.15% (9,22,274) are women and 49.82% (9,16,200) men.

Of the total number of people vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada, 74.68% have taken their first dose and 25.31% their second.

The government’s website, dashboard.cowin.gov.in, said that 88.19% of people have taken Covishield and 11.33% Covaxin.

In Udupi, of the 11.60 lakh people vaccinated, 52.39% (6,08,219) are women and 47.59% (5,52,478) men.

Of these, 71.93% have taken their first dose and 28.06 % their second. The website said that 88.22% of people have been given Covishield and 11.58% Covaxin.

First dose

According to Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara, six villages in the district have achieved 100% success in administering first dose of the vaccine among the targeted people. The villages are Alike and Peruvai Manila in Bantwal taluk, Badagannur, Paduvanur and Siribagilu in Puttur taluk and Laila in Belthangady taluk.

“All those aged above 18 have been given the first dose in these villages,” Mr. Kumara said.

Nodal Officer for vaccination in Dakshina Kannada B.V. Rajesh said that about 2,000 staff, including nurses, doctors, helpers and accredited social health activists, are involved in the vaccination drive which was launched on January 16.

He said that the government has set a target of vaccinating 1.75 lakh college students, both general and professional, in the district. A majority of them have been given the first dose.

Dr. Rajesh said that 99% of those aged above 60 have been vaccinated in the district.