Over 50 illegal buntings and banners at Pumpwell Junction removed during cleanliness drive

December 10, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers at a cleaning drive organised by Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Volunteers at a cleaning drive at Pumpwell Circle (Mahaveer Circle) in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Waste accumulated on the road around Pumpwell Junction was cleared and over 50 illegal buntings and banners in the area were removed during the third monthly Swacchata Shramadan cleanliness drive conducted by Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan and Ramakrishna Mission in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The cleaning activity began at 7.30 a.m. and went on till 10 a.m. The Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan activists were divided into three groups for the exercise. While one group swept up and cleared the waste accumulated on the road around Pumpwell Junction, another group, that included Swachh Mangaluru Foundation Trustee Dilraj Alva, cleaned the area below the Pumpwell flyover and removed over 50 illegal banners and hoardings.

Another group comprising of students of Nitte Physiotherapy College and A.J. Engineering College cleared waste accumulated on the road dividers below the flyover. Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan activists Taranath Alva and Balakrishna Bhat cleaned the walls of the flyover using water from tankers provided by A.M. Water Supply. Members of the Bala Bhajana Kalika Team of Youth Centre Padil, Yuvavahini, and Sarvashakti Mahila Mandali also took part in the cleaning drive.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, president of Ramakrishna Mutt Swami Jitakamananda, Councillor Sandeep Garodi, and senior Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan volunteers Umanath Kotekar and K.V. Sathyanarayana also took part in the cleaning drive.

