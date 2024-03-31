Over 42,000 students attend SSLC exam in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

March 31, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MANGALURU

As many as 29,003 Class 10 students wrote the Science paper in Dakshina Kannada district, while 13,860 students wrote the paper in Udupi district in the ongoing SSLC examination on Saturday.

Of the 29,003 students, 5,802 were from Bantwal education block, 5,577 from Mangaluru North, 5,230 from Mangaluru South, 4,742 from Puttur, 3,895 from Belthangady, 1,886 from Moodbidri, and 1,871 students from Sullia block. A total of 343 students were absent.

Of the 13,860 students from Udupi district, 3,601 students were from Udupi South block, 2,775 from Udupi North, 2,695 from Karkala, 2,698 from Kundapura, and 2,091 from Byndoor blocks. A total of 122 students were absent.

