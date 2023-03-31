ADVERTISEMENT

Over 41,000 students write SSLC Exams in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi on first day

March 31, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students before the SSLC exams at Government High School, Volakadu, in Udupi on March 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 41,497 Class 10 students from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts wrote the first language paper on the first day of the SSLC examination on Friday.

As many as 28,262 students wrote the paper, while 244 were absent on the first day of the examination being conducted in 98 centres in Dakshina Kannada. Of the 28,262, 27,807 students were freshers and 455 were repeaters. The 100-marks first language paper was in Kannada, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu and English.

The maximum number of students of 5,453 were in Bantwal educational block, followed by 5,240 students Mangaluru North block, 5,202 in Mangaluru South block, 4,810 in Puttur block, 3,988 in Belthangady block, 1,801 in Sullia and 1,768 students in Moodbidri educational block.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Udupi district, a total of 13,235 students wrote the first language paper. This included 13,079 freshers and 156 repeaters. A total of 75 students were absent. The examination was held in 55 centres.

As many as 3,444 students wrote the exam in Udupi South block, followed by 2,668 students in Udupi North block. There were 2,529 students in Karkala block, 2,515 in Kundapura block and 1,931 students in Byndoor block.

“The questions were direct and it was easy to answer,” said K. Rishika, a Class 10 student from Shaktinagar in Mangaluru. “Making students answer a lot of model question papers has really helped,” said Ramesh Naika Uppunda, the Kannada teacher from Government Secondary School, Daregudde, Moodbidri.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US