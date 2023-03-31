Over 41,000 students write SSLC Exams in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi on first day

March 31, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

A total of 41,497 Class 10 students from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts wrote the first language paper on the first day of the SSLC examination on Friday.

As many as 28,262 students wrote the paper, while 244 were absent on the first day of the examination being conducted in 98 centres in Dakshina Kannada. Of the 28,262, 27,807 students were freshers and 455 were repeaters. The 100-marks first language paper was in Kannada, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu and English.

The maximum number of students of 5,453 were in Bantwal educational block, followed by 5,240 students Mangaluru North block, 5,202 in Mangaluru South block, 4,810 in Puttur block, 3,988 in Belthangady block, 1,801 in Sullia and 1,768 students in Moodbidri educational block.

In Udupi district, a total of 13,235 students wrote the first language paper. This included 13,079 freshers and 156 repeaters. A total of 75 students were absent. The examination was held in 55 centres.

As many as 3,444 students wrote the exam in Udupi South block, followed by 2,668 students in Udupi North block. There were 2,529 students in Karkala block, 2,515 in Kundapura block and 1,931 students in Byndoor block.

“The questions were direct and it was easy to answer,” said K. Rishika, a Class 10 student from Shaktinagar in Mangaluru. “Making students answer a lot of model question papers has really helped,” said Ramesh Naika Uppunda, the Kannada teacher from Government Secondary School, Daregudde, Moodbidri.