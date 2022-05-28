Over 4,000 pending cases to be taken up for resolution in Dakshina Kannada on June 25

Over 4,000 pending criminal and civil cases will be taken up for resolution at the Courts in Dakshina Kannada during the National Lok Adalat on June 25. More cases are expected to be added to the list, said Dakshina Kannada Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority, Ravindra M Joshi, here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Joshi said that as many as 52,238 civil and criminal cases are pending in courts in the district. Out of this, 11,428 cases are related to cheque dishonor, 8,884 are civil cases, 3,569 motor vehicle accident claim cases, 3,107 are execution cases, 1,817 are partition suits and 885 are domestic violence related cases.

Of this, Mr. Joshi said, 4,040 cases have been taken up for resolution so far. “More cases will be taken up in the next few days,” he added.

Mr. Joshi said that all the courts in the district have been taking up cases for settlement every fourth Saturday of the month. Lok Adalat was being held once every two months where more cases are taken up for resolution. Apart from pending criminal and civil cases, pre-litigation suits by financial firms and other persons are taken up during the Lok Adalat.

As many as 3,802 cases were settled and amount totaling ₹19.18 crore was awarded during the Lok Adalat held in March, Mr. Joshi said. Paralegal volunteers and advocates were actively participating in Lok Adalat proceedings, he said

Senior Civil Judge and In-charge Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority Madhukara P Bhagawath and Additional District and Sessions Judge Pruthviraj Vernekar were present.