Over 37 lakh doses of vaccine administered

23,09,823 people have been vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada so far; 14,06,175 in Udupi district

With Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts administering more than 37 lakh doses of vaccines till Thursday, the share of fully vaccinated people in the region crossed 34%. This comes at a time when the country has administered more than 100 crore doses of vaccines.

According to the Co-Win dashboard of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 23,09,823 people have been vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada till 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Of these, 34.08% (7,87,167) have been fully vaccinated and 65.92 % (15,22,656) have been partially (first dose) vaccinated. Women are leading with 50.18 % (11,58,542) share, while the share of men is at 49.82 % (11,50,750).

The portal said that vaccination is being administered at 100 sites, 87 government and 13 private, in Dakshina Kannada.

The Ministry said that of the 14,06,175 persons who have been vaccinated in Udupi, the share of those who have been fully vaccinated stood at 34.91% (4,90,857). And, the percentage of those who have been partially vaccinated is 65.09 (9,15,318). The percentage of women vaccinated is 52.32 (7,35,521) and the percentage of men vaccinated stands at 47.68 (6,70,467).

Melas today

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations have organised Vaccination Melas across the two districts on Friday.

Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushana Udupa H. said that vaccines will be given in 73 sites in Udupi, Kundapur and Karkala taluks.

400 sites

According to Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishor Kumar, vaccine will be administered in more than 400 sites.

Both Covaxin and Covishield are available under first and second doses.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra told a meeting in his office that the government has set a target of administering 1.20 lakh doses of vaccine on Friday.

Of the target, 65,000-67,000 doses are for Mangaluru taluk, 15,000 for Bantwal, 18,000 for Belthangady, 14,000 for Puttur and 6,000 doses are for Sullia taluk.

He asked the Health Department officials to give priority to administering the second dose of the vaccine for those eligible.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked ASHAs to visit houses and motivate people to take both the first and second doses of the vaccine.