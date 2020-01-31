Over 350 teams take part in The Hindu Young World Quiz

There was an overwhelming response to the 20th edition of the The Hindu Young World Quiz with 369 teams of school students vying for the top honours in the city on Thursday. The event was held at Mijar Govinda Pai Memorial Hall, Canara High School, Mannagudda.

The teams of Reona Godwin and Shantanu Vaibhav Anish from Mount Carmel School, Mangaluru, and Ankith Kini and Muralidhar Rao M., from Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar, Udupi, walked away with the championship in the junior and senior categories, respectively.

Sharada Vidyalaya, Mangaluru, with its team comprising Kshitig G. Shetty and Mayur Nayak, and St. Theresa’s School, Mangaluru, with its team of Lardson and Ayush Rao emerged runners up in the junior and senior categories, respectively.

The third prize in the junior and senior categories in the order was bagged by Vidyuth Ajith Soman and Tanisha Shetty of Mount Carmel School, Mangauru, and Gauthami Vittala Naik and Srivani Karanth from the Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar.

In all, 167 teams in junior category and 202 teams in senior category took part in the event.

The quiz for the junior category was conducted for the first time in the two-decade history of the quiz. Teams from classes 4 to 6 participated in the junior category, while those from classes 7 to 9 took part in the senior category.

Other winners

Other prize winners in junior category are: Sanskriki N. Bhat and Kenneth Thomas Prathap from Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar (fourth); Yannick and Saahil from Presidency School, Mangaluru (fifth); Rishith S. Nair and Tejas from Manipal School, Mangaluru (sixth)

In the senior category, the other prize winners are: Abdullah Syed and Shreyas from Presidency School, Mangaluru (fourth); Sai Pranav Kishan and Roy Vincy Saldanha from St. Theresa’s School, Mangaluru (fifth); and Hardhik Sharan Rai and B. Yashwith Prabhu from Canara CBSE School, Dongarakery, Mangaluru (sixth).

V.K. Sukumar, Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India, Mangaluru, and Raviraj A., Senior Branch Manager, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mangaluru, were the guests and distributed the prizes.

Speaking on the occasion they said that the event helped students to showcase their talent. It was a good platform for students arranged by The Hindu, they said. Quizmaster V.V. Ramanan hosted the show.

The winners received trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu and goodie bags from the sponsors. All the participants were given participation certificates.

Sponsors

The event was presented by the State Bank of India and the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Eveready Industries India Ltd and Smaash Zone were the gift partners.