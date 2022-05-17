Over 3,100 special equipment distributed

The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) has provided over 3,100 special equipment to differently-abled people across the State during this year to help them carry out their day-to-day activities.

Project Executive Director L.H. Manjunath in a statement here said that Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade and his wife Hemavathi V. Heggade initiated the Janamangala programme to help differently-abled go through their daily activities with ease. The State has over 10.41 lakh differently-abled persons with many having physical disabilities by birth and some because of accidents and others because of diseases.

Many of them are unable to do their routine work, including taking bath, going to toilet, having food, while some of them are confined to beds. The situation is particularly pathetic for families that solely depend on daily work.

Under the Janamangala programme, the bedridden are being provided with water bed to avoid bed sores, accident victims are being provided wheel chairs, walking sticks, commode wheel chair and auxiliary crutches. All the equipment are being provided free to the beneficiaries even as project volunteers brief beneficiaries on how to use the equipment, Mr. Manjunath said.

Since the inception of the project, over 13,200 equipment have been provided to beneficiaries. The project and Sri Kshetra hope that these equipment will instil confidence in beneficiaries.