‘Over 3,000 youths getting unemployement allowance under Yuva Nidhi scheme in Dakshina Kannada’

As many as 3,153 of 3,959 unemployed youths who registered after completing degree and diploma last year, are getting ₹3,000 and ₹1,500 allowance under the Yuva Nidhi scheme in Dakhina Kannada, said president of Dakshina Kannada District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Bharath Mundody in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Mundody said the registration of 3,959 in Dakshina Kannada district was less and it was ranked 21st in the state. “The graduates in this district go for postgraduation rather than register for the scheme. Hence the registration is low,” Mr. Mundondy said, after chairing, along with 21 other members of the committee, a meeting of officials regarding implementation of the five guarantees. Of the 3,153 beneficiaries, 3,028 were graduates and 125 were diploma holders.

Mr. Mundody said applications of 441 youth are in the process of verification. Applications of 25 persons were rejected for various reasons, namely that the applicants are employed; they have failed to show they have been residing in the State for the last six years, and that the applicants are from other States. A total of ₹1.58 crore has been released to beneficiaries in the district, he said.

A maximum of 1,195 applicants who registered for the scheme were from Mangaluru taluk, 778 from Bantwal, 599 from Belthangady, 404 from Puttur, 272 from Sullia, 250 from Ullal, 207 from Kadaba, 172 from Moodbidri, and 82 from Mulky taluks.

On the Gruha Lakshmi scheme of giving ₹2,000 to the woman head of the family, Mr. Mundody said the State government has deposited till June a total of ₹730.72 crore to the accounts of 3.66 lakh women in the district. As many as 4.03 lakh women registered for the scheme.

A major concern in this scheme was rejecting 5,721 applications because the women are filing income tax returns. “The Income Tax Department is not giving the no objection certificate,” Mr. Mundody said, and added applications of 3,572 women were rejected.

Mr. Mundody said the district committee has already flagged this issue before the State government.

About the Gruha Jyothi scheme of providing free power of upto 200 units, Mr. Mundody said a total of 5.51 lakh of the 5.61 lakh eligible beneficiaries were covered in the scheme. The relief granted so far from April to July 2024 was ₹159 crore and for 2023-24 it was ₹268.18 crore. He added that 98.21% of the eilgible beneficiaries have been covered in the district.

With regard to the Shakti scheme of free travel for women in buses, Mr. Mundody said a total of 5.19 crore women have made use of the scheme since June 2023, and it amounted to savings of ₹170.79 crore for the women. The State government has released this amount to the KSRTC, he said.

Under financial component as against foodgrains under Anna Bhagya scheme, the State government has so far released ₹18.06 crore, he said.