Over 300 participate in the Chitrapura Beach cleaning programme

July 03, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Over 300 persons volunteered in the beach cleaning programme, organised by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) in association with the Panambur-Kulai Mogaveera Mahasabha, Rotary Club Panambur Port Town and JCI-Ganeshpura on Sunday at Chitrapura beach here.

The programme was organised to express MRPL’s commitment towards ‘Cleanliness Fortnight, 2023’, said a release.

Mahasabha president Madhava Suvarna flagged off the programme in the presence of the company’s Chief General Manager (Maintenance) K.R. Seetharam and General Manager (CSR) H.M. Malatesh, New Mangalore Port staff, Rotary Club and JCI members, and others.

MRPL corporate social responsibility department officials briefed about the importance of the event that attempts to discourage use of single-use plastic, among other issues.

