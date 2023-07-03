HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 300 participate in the Chitrapura Beach cleaning programme

July 03, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers during the cleaning programme at the Chitrapura Beach on Sunday.

Volunteers during the cleaning programme at the Chitrapura Beach on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 300 persons volunteered in the beach cleaning programme, organised by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) in association with the Panambur-Kulai Mogaveera Mahasabha, Rotary Club Panambur Port Town and JCI-Ganeshpura on Sunday at Chitrapura beach here.

The programme was organised to express MRPL’s commitment towards ‘Cleanliness Fortnight, 2023’, said a release.

Mahasabha president Madhava Suvarna flagged off the programme in the presence of the company’s Chief General Manager (Maintenance) K.R. Seetharam and General Manager (CSR) H.M. Malatesh, New Mangalore Port staff, Rotary Club and JCI members, and others.

MRPL corporate social responsibility department officials briefed about the importance of the event that attempts to discourage use of single-use plastic, among other issues.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.