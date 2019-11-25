Over 30 donate blood on NCC Day

More than 30 people donated blood at a camp organised by the Army and Navy units of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the University College here on Sunday.

The camp had been organised in association with the Government Wenlock Hospital on the occasion of NCC Day.

NCC Mangaluru Group Commander Col. A.K. Sharma said every two seconds, someone is in need of blood in the country. Often these are cancer patients. Myths and negligence about blood donation should be eradicated, he said.

Wenlock Hospital Regional Blood Transfusion Centre specialist Sharath Kumar Rao said at least two lives could be saved if one donated blood. Blood can be categorised but can never be produced.

A man can donate blood 180 times in his lifetime, while a woman can do so 150 times. Regular (once in three months) blood donation decreases the cholesterol level in the donor’s blood.