Over 27,000 students to receive degrees at 41st convocation of Mangalore University

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to deliver the presidential address and also confer the degrees

March 13, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 27,363 students will receive their degrees during the 41 st annual convocation of Mangalore University at the Mangala auditorium on Wednesday, March 15.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, March 13, University Registrar (Evaluation) Raju Krishna Chalannavar said that 23,020 students have passed in the examination conducted by the University. Of this, 18,379 are under-graduate students, 4,526 postgraduates and 115 Ph.D scholars. A total of 28,520 students appeared for the examination conducted by the University.

As many as 4,535 students wrote examination conducted by autonomous institutions and 4,343 passed. It includes 1,266 post gradautes and 3,077 undergraduates.

Mr. Challannavar said during the convocation, the university will award a Doctor of Science degree and 115 PhDs, which includes seven foreign students from Afghanistan, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Fizi and Yemen. A total of 199 rank holders, including 71 students who have secured first rank, will be felicitated. All these students will receive certificates in person.

Certificates of other students will be sent to departments or colleges concerned by second week of April, he added.

Vice Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said University Chancellor and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will deliver the presidential address and also confer the degrees. Director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council S.C. Sharma will deliver the convocation address. Minister for High Education and University Pro Chancellor C.N. Ashwath Narayana will take part.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said the first block of the long pending hostel for International students will be opened shortly. Recently, the university made part-payment of ₹2.5 crore to the construction agency.

The university will clear in April the arrears in wages for guest lecturers. Denying allegation that university made wasteful expenditure for statute of Babasaheb Ambedkar, which was recently installed, the Vice Chancellor said the expenses were as per norms laid down by the State Government.

