Over 250 teams to take part in Independence Cup football tournament

July 19, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The old football ground in the heart of the city will be in the thick of action for nearly a month with over 250 teams of students across different age groups participating in the annual Independence Cup, which commences on July 22.

The Dakshina Kannada District Football Association has been conducting this football tournament. This year it is the 25th year of the tournament that features teams from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Kodagu districts.

Talking to reporters, association president D.M. Aslam said the association has fought legal battle to retain the ground for sports activities, more so for football. The tournament is being held in the ground where the infrastructure is crumbling.

“We do not have much money. We have asked Mangaluru Smart City Limited to repair the crumbled infrastructure,” he said.

On the poor condition of washroom in the ground, Mr. Aslam said necessary alternative arrangements will be made for the players.

The matches will be in knockout format and played separately for higher primary, high school, PUC and degree levels. Each institution will be allowed to bring two teams. Several girls football teams will participate in the tournament. Final matches for high school, PU and degree levels will be held on August 15, Mr. Aslam said.

Association vice-president and Technical Director of FC Mangalore Football Club Biby Thomas said during the tournament there will be selection for under-13, under-15, and under-17 district football teams, which will play in the State-level football tournaments.

During the tournament, the association will hold anti-drugs awareness campaign. A blood donation camp will also be held, Mr. Aslam said.

