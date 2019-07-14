More than 21,000 boats operate along the coast in the State during fishing season, according to the College of Fisheries. This includes 4,434 mechanised boats, 8,434 motorised boats, and 8,997 traditional crafts. More than 85% of the total fish catch of the State is caught through mechanised fishing boats. The State has vast potential for fish production. It has 5.65 lakh ha of freshwater sources consisting of 2.93 lakh ha of ponds and tanks and 2.72 lakh ha of reservoirs. The marine fish production during 2017-18 was 4.14 lakh tonnes, said A. Senthil Vel, Professor and Dean, College of Fisheries, and Lakshmipathi, Professor, Department of Aquatic Environment Management.
Over 21,000 boats operate during season
MANGALURU,
July 14, 2019 00:40 IST
