Over 20,000 jobs by 254 companies on offer at the 14th edition of Alva’s Pragati

The 14th edition of Alva’s Pragati, the mega placement drive, on June 7 and 8 at Moodbidri has more than 20,000 jobs on offer by 254 shortlisted companies in different sectors, said Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Dr. Alva noted though nearly 300 companies had registered for participation, 254 from IT, ITES, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, hospitality, pharma, finance, banking, etc., were shortlisted. Every candidate was likely to get an offer in the drive, the entire cost of which the foundation bears as a part of its corporate social responsibility.

With Mangaluru and Udupi gearing up to become Karnataka’s future technology hubs, the foundation would felicitate six prominent companies of the region during the inauguration on June 7. MRG Group Managing Director Prakash Shetty will inaugurate Alva’s Pragati at 9.30 a.m. in the presence of Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian and other legislators.

GlowTouch Technolgies president Vidya Ravichandran, Niveus Solutions Co-founder and CEO Suyog Shetty, EG India CEO and Director Anand Fernandes, Infosys BPM Operations Head in Mangaluru Lalith Rai, 99Games/Robosoft founder Rohith Bhat and Juego Studios Vice President- Delivery Abhijith Shetty would be felicitated.

Dr. Alva said over 840 openings in core software engineering with 20 companies; over 7,000 openings in 52 manufacturing companies, including 2,500 for SSLC/PUC, 1,300 for ITI, 1,600 for diploma, 240 for core mechanical engineering graduates etc,; over 2,300 jobs in banking and financial sector, including 400 for postgraduates, 1,400 for graduates and 400 for SSLC/ PUC candidates; nearly 4,000 openings in ITES sector; over 700 jobs in pharma sector; one thousand in the healthcare sector; over 3,300 jobs in sales; over 300 each in construction and hospitality sectors were available in the Pragati.

For details and registration, visit 222.alvaspragati.com while registration is compulsory for candidates with above PUC qualification. Accommodation would be arranged for outstation candidates from June 6 and free bus facility would be provided for ITI and Diploma candidates. Call 9008907716, 9663190590, 7975223865 or 9741440490 for details.

Foundation training and placement head Sushanth Anil Lobo, Journalism Department head Prasad Shetty and manufacturing sector head Kumaraswamy were present.

