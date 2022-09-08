Over 2,000 to take part in Mangalore Marathon

The event to start at Mangala Stadium will be organised on November 6

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 08, 2022 22:21 IST

More than 2,000 people will take part in the Niveus Mangalore Marathon, which is scheduled on November 6.

In a press release here, Mangalore Runners Club, the organisers of the event, said that the event involves a half marathon, 10 km, 5 km and 2 km Gammath run/walk.

The run will start at Mangala Stadium and will cover a picturesque route that will help runners discover nature. This event will be an annual event similar to Mumbai Marathon, the release said.

The Chetana Child Development Centre (CCDC), which works with children with disabilities, and TIP Sessions, which promotes sustainability and civil action, have joined as partners for the marathon on November 6. The event will be fundraiser for CCDC, apart from promoting fitness.

TIP Sessions will ensure there will be zero waste during the marathon and associated events. The waste that is generated will be segregated, recycled and reused, the club said in the release.

